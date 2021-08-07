Cancel
Dawson Springs, KY

William Randolph Schinderle

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWilliam Rudolph Schinderle, 82, of Dawson Springs, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at General Hospital in Campbell, Missouri. Mr. Schinderle was born Aug. 26, 1938, in Iron Mountain, Michigan, to the late Rudolph Carl Schinderle and Hazel Moses Schinderle. He was an ironworker for many years and served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1956 through 1959. Mr. Schinderle was a member of the Mount Pisgah Baptist Church in Caldwell County.

