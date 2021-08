Below is a public service announcement from Sanilac County Sheriff Paul Rich. (SANIALC COUNTY) We know buzzed driving is drunk driving, but what about driving while drug-impaired? Nationally, it is illegal to drive while impaired by any substance, and this includes drugs. As the Labor Day holiday weekend nears, law enforcement in Sanilac County are participating in the If You Feel Different, You Drive Different. Drive High, Get a DUI. impaired driving awareness campaign, which runs from August 18 through September 6, 2021. This also coincides with the national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over initiative, which begins on August 16th.