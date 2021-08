Before I begin this week’s column I would like to give a big Thank You to the highway department workers from the towns of Conesville, Schoharie County and Rennsalaerville, Albany County. The July monsoons from a week ago that dumped six inches of rain on the hillside I happen to live on, pretty much washed away much of my gravel/dirt road. Half of this mile long road is in Schoharie County and half in Albany County. I got up Monday morning, July 19, to see that it was completely impassable in several spots in both counties and I could not even get down it with my ATV. My first guess was that I was not going anywhere, for at least a week, maybe longer, such was the damage. Well, within a day the road was passable for a four wheel drive car and by Tuesday, at least six or seven pieces of heavy equipment had appeared to begin work. In less than a week, 90% of the road has been restored! Both town highway departments worked hard and quickly to do an amazing job.