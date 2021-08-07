Cancel
Nelly Korda of US wins gold medal in women's golf; Mone Inami of Japan, Lydia Ko of New Zealand go to playoff for silver

perutribune.com
 6 days ago

KAWAGOE, Japan (AP) — Nelly Korda of US wins gold medal in women's golf; Mone Inami of Japan, Lydia Ko of New Zealand go to playoff for silver.

www.perutribune.com

Golfcalgolfnews.com

Nelly Korda Claims Olympic Gold Medal

Top-ranked Nelly Korda of the United States is golf’s Golden girl. The 23-year-old Korda claimed the Gold Medal in the 2020-21 Women’s Olympic Games Golf Tournament with a clutch par on the final hole to win by one stroke over Mone Inami of Japan and Lydia Ko of New Zealand on the East Course at Kasumigaseki Country Club in Saitama, Japan.
GolfGolf.com

How Nelly Korda’s new technique — and putter! — won her a gold medal

Welcome to Teachable Moments, GOLF’s weekly instruction column that will help you improve your game through the excellence and expertise of the Tour stars of the week. Class is now in session. Nelly’s new technique. It was a golden week in Tokyo for Nelly Korda. The World No. 1 continued...
GolfToledo Blade

Korda wins women's golf gold for U.S.

TOKYO — Nelly Korda has given the Americans a sweep of gold medals in golf, holding on for a one-shot victory in a thrill-a-minute finish to the Olympic women’s golf competition. Korda led by as many as three shots on the back nine. In the end, she needed two putts...
GolfGolf.com

Women’s Olympic Golf odds to win: Nelly Korda the favorite in Tokyo

The men’s Olympic Golf Competition is complete, but that doesn’t mean golf is finished in Tokyo. The women’s Olympic Golf Competition is set to get underway this week, and world No. 1 Nelly Korda is the favorite to take home the gold. According to BetMGM, the 22-year-old is +700 to...
Sportswfla.com

Nelly Korda wins gold as Team USA dominates golf in Tokyo

Call it a “double American eagle”? Two American aces?. After Team USA’s Xander Schauffele won gold in the men’s tournament last week, 23-year-old World No. 1 Nelly Korda earned the United States a second golf gold in the women’s tournament. Closing out the fourth and final round, she hit two-under par for a 17-under competition total.
SportsPosted by
Reuters

Golf-New Zealand's 'Ko-Wi' honoured to bring home second medal

KAWAGOE, Japan, Aug 7 (Reuters) - New Zealand's Lydia Ko became the first woman to claim multiple Olympic golf medals with her bronze at the Tokyo Games on Saturday and won hearts in Japan for her unwavering sportsmanship. Five years after being the runner-up at the Rio Olympics, the South...
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Photos: Meet USA Star Nelly Korda, Who Just Won Gold In Women’s Golf

Last week, the United States took home a gold medal in the men’s golf competition when Xander Schauffele made a clutch par on No. 18 to win by one shot. Just a few days later, the United States found its second gold medal when golfing superstar Nelly Korda also found a clutch par on No. 18 for the win. She too, took the victory by one shot over Mone Inami of Japan and Lydia Ko of New Zealand.
GolfFanSided

Nelly Korda Wins to Clinch US Gold Medal Sweep

I said this last week and I’ll say it again, how in the world did the Olympics go 112 years without golf being played? I still don’t have an answer for you there, but Nelly Korda sure had an answer for the field. Nelly Korda came into the final round...
SportsGolf.com

How sleep was an asset during Nelly Korda’s gold medal performance

Over the last few weeks, Nelly Korda has travelled from the U.S. to France, and then to Japan en route to winning a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics. While hopping through time zones is a part of the job when you’re a professional golfer, it can seriously mess with your sleep schedule and your ability to play at the highest level.
GolfLPGA

Lydia Ko Loving the Links at Dumbarnie

One week ago, New Zealand’s Lydia Ko was standing amid a podium with Nelly Korda and Mone Inami, receiving the second Olympic medal of her career at Kasumigaseki Country Club. The bronze medal she earned, another relic to add to the always-growing collection of accomplishments the 24-year-old has amassed in her golfing career. Dedicating the win to her country and her grandmother, who unfortunately passed prior to the event, Ko gave possession of the bronze to her sister, Sura, to take back to the United States. The major champion went straight from Tokyo to the Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open, and started the first day of competition with a first-round 70 to sit in a tie for 35th.

