Mary Lillian Reynolds, 91, of Madisonville , KY passed away Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at her residence. She was born May 12, 1930 in Stanley, KY, to the late Robert “Bob” and Katherine “Kate” Strobel. She married Robert Reynolds in 1950, when they lived in Owensboro, KY and moved to Madisonville. Robert passed away July 14, 2011 after 62 years of marriage. She was also preceded in death by grandparents, Frank and Elizabeth Strobel; brothers, Louis Strobel and John Stockton.