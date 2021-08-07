Committee seeking public input for bike, walking trail plan
A steering committee is seeking the public’s input on concept projects for a Bike and Walking Trail Master Plan for Hopkins County. The committee was formed following the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services awarding a grant to the county’s health department to develop a master plan with the primary goal being to improve the quality of life in the county by increasing opportunities to walk and bike in and around the various cities.www.the-messenger.com
