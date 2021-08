Story went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI on Thursday against the Cubs. Story opened the scoring in the bottom of the first inning with a solo home run. He followed that up a two-run shot in the fifth frame, bringing his total on the season to 15. Story is riding a five-game hitting streak, during which he's gone 7-for-19 with two doubles, two homers, five RBI, five runs scored and a stolen base. Overall, he has a .247/.318/.452 line across 396 plate appearances on the campaign.