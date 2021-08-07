Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Office for Android is getting File Cards this month

By Usama Jawad Neowin
Neowin
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft's Office apps across various operating systems such as Windows, Android, and iOS are quite heavily used by its customers, which is why the company regularly issues updates to introduce new features and enhance existing ones. It recently rolled out dark mode to its Office for Android app and now, it has announced that it is bringing File Cards this month.

www.neowin.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Microsoft Office#Microsoft Onedrive#Microsoft Powerpoint#Android App#Ios#File Cards#Ui#The Office For Android#Gif#Powerpoint#Pdf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
Related
Cell PhonesAndroid Headlines

9 Most Dangerous Android Apps You Should Not Install

Plenty of security experts warn that people should avoid third-party app stores due to malware and security issues. Unfortunately, official app stores like the Google Play Store and Apple App Store can be just as dangerous. These major app stores still fall prey to malicious hackers, who find ways around...
Cell Phoneskomando.com

How to store your COVID vaccine card on your iPhone or Android

Vaccine passports have been a divisive topic, with opinions split down the middle whether it is the right way to go about proving you’re vaccinated. But like it or not, there must be a way for you to show your vaccination record. Depending on the state that you live in,...
Cell PhonesPosted by
Tom's Guide

How to get the Android 12 Privacy Dashboard

Want to know how to get the Android 12 Privacy Dashboard without waiting for the official release of Google's latest mobile operating system? The new Android 12 Privacy Dashboard feature is actually available to anyone with an Android phone right now, although ironically you may have to compromise your device's safety to try it.
Cell Phonestechviral.net

How to Delete Multiple Gmail Emails at Once On Android

Let’s admit, Gmail is right now the most used email service out there. Compared to other email services, Gmail offers you better features and more control. As a result, Gmail is widely used by individuals and businesses to send/receive important emails. What’s more important is that Google also has Gmail...
Cell Phoneskomando.com

Google just banned these apps with millions of downloads

Online dating has been around for many years, with apps like Tinder and Bumble exploding in popularity. Especially when people were encouraged to stay home during a pandemic, online dating seemed like the next best thing. But if you are unaware, there are mobile apps that take things too far....
Cell Phonesmakeuseof.com

How to Remove Unwanted Pre-Installed Apps on Android Without Root

Every Android device comes with a number of pre-installed apps. These are apps that Google or your smartphone manufacturer wants you to use. You might find some of them essential, but what about the pre-installed apps that you never use?. These unwanted Android apps are called “bloatware” because most of...
Cell Phoneslifewire.com

Some Samsung Devices Can Now Get the Latest Android Security Update

Some Samsung Galaxy devices are getting a significant Android security update that fixes 40 vulnerabilities. According to SamMobile, this month’s update just started rolling out to Samsung users, but it primarily focuses on privacy and security rather than new features. In the monthly security bulletin published last week, Android details the updates and which vulnerabilities they address.
Computersvmware.com

Re: "File - failed to get objectId" in hostd logs

I've been looking though the logs on my ESXi 6.5 servers with vRealize Log Insight and I noticed that two of my hosts (of 16 total) show errors like the following for different VMs a few times a day. Is this something I need to be concerned about? I haven't been able to find anything by searching by any parts of any of the error messages, but since it seems to be limited to just two hosts i'm thinking there has to be something wrong somewhere, even though operationally I haven't noticed any issues or have had any reported by any of my users.
Cell PhonesDesign Taxi

Google Is Working On A ‘Switch To Android’ App To Get iPhone Users To Jump Ship

Image via ID 166420180 © Kuprevich | Dreamstime.com. Muscle memory is one big reason why people are unwilling to let go of the brands making their devices, and with the codependent ecosystem set up by Apple that allows you to perform tasks across an iPhone, Mac, and iPad, and even the Apple Watch, it’s going to be difficult to wean users off its products.
UEFAcybersecdn.com

Malicious Android apps try to hijack your Facebook account

These apps attempt to capture such Facebook data as your ID, location, IP address and associated cookies, says Zimperium. Savvy cybercriminals often use social engineering to try to trick people into installing malware or revealing sensitive information. A malicious campaign uncovered by mobile security provider Zimperium found malicious Android apps that employed social engineering tactics to gain access to the Facebook accounts of their victims.
Cell PhonesZDNet

The Android apps on your phone each have 39 security vulnerabilities on average

Over 60% of Android apps contain security vulnerabilities, with the average number of bugs per-app totaling a whopping 39 vulnerabilities. These figures are based on data presented by Atlas VPN, and data based on a report by CyRC, which analyzed the security of open-source software components of 3,335 free and paid mobile applications on the Google Play store as of Q1 2021.
Cell PhonesT3.com

Google TV app for Android gets new streaming options and improved recommendations

The Android app for Google TV has recently introduced a bunch of new discovery features, with better recommendations, a new interface and YouTube TV integration. Formerly known as Play Movies & TV, the Google TV app on Android continues to ramp up its offering as it searches for those vital ingredients to become an all-around entertainment hub for its users. This new Android app update is part of this drive; its app interface now has a fresh new look, plus an expansion of its global and live TV programming.
Cell PhonesT3.com

Android Auto gets off-road navigation app for your backcountry trips

Google’s in-vehicle operating system, Android Auto, is launching compatibility with Gaia GPS for all your backcountry navigation needs. Gaia is an app that stands apart from the crowded navigation space, offering drivers an alternative to the native Google Maps app and Waze, which provide navigation across conventional routes. Made for...
Cell Phonesxda-developers

How to get key navigation information from Android navigation apps

We are a company focusing on developing and making Android-based head units. We want to get key navigation information from popular Android navigation apps, like Google maps, Waze, Here WeGo, to display on the home page of our head units and, if supported, on the gauge cluster of vehicles. Can someone shed some light on how to achieve this? Thanks.
Cell Phoneseyetrodigital.com

Old Android Versions won’t Get Google Services

Google has announced that it will prevent any sign-ins to the services they offer to Smartphones running old versions of Android. The company is disabling sign-ins from phones running Android 2.3.7 (also known as Gingerbread) or any version below beginning September 27, 2021. Google’s community manager has advised users to...
Softwaremarketresearchtelecast.com

Monday: TSMC contamination, password grab, Android Trojans & home office rules

A mild summer evening can be a pleasure and if there is also a grill scent, it smells pleasant, but the air is no longer pure. Chip manufacturer TSMC could have felt something like this, because they found impurities. This is not at all ideal for semiconductor production – a brief overview of the most important messages.
Softwarewindowscentral.com

Is Microsoft moving Chromebook owners to its Office web apps over Android?

The Microsoft Office Android apps are redirecting some Chromebook owners to the Office web apps. Only a subset of Chromebook users are being redirected at this time. Android apps don't always provide a smooth experience on Chromebooks, so Microsoft may prefer that people use Office on the web. Microsoft Office...
TechnologyNews Slashdot

Google Will Kill Off Very Old Versions of Android Next Month

Google has started emailing users of very old Android devices to tell them it's time to say goodbye. Starting September 27, devices running Android 2.3.7 and lower will no longer be able to log in to Google services, effectively killing a big portion of the on-rails Android experience. As Google puts it in an official community post, "If you sign in to your device after September 27, you may get username or password errors when you try to use Google products and services like Gmail, YouTube, and Maps." Android is one of the most cloud-based operating systems ever. Especially in older versions, many included apps and services were tied to your Google login, and if that stops working, a large chunk of your phone is bricked. While Android can update many core components without shipping a full system update today, Android 2.3.7 Gingerbread, released around 10 years ago, was not so modular.
Cell Phonesgamingideology.com

Using Android? You may be blocked from Gmail and YouTube next month

If you’ve got an old Android smartphone or tablet laying around, it may finally be time to upgrade. That’s because Google blocks your ability to use some of the most popular services, including Gmail and YouTube. Yes, Android users with version 2.3.7 and below will not be able to sign...
Cell Phonesmspoweruser.com

Samsung Galaxy S21 series gets Android August 2021 security patch

Samsung has started the process of rolling out the Android August 2021 security patch to its premium smartphones, and the first premium series to get the update is Galaxy S21. The latest security patch is being rolled out through a firmware update that carries a version number G99x0ZCU2AUGE. The update is currently rolling out to S21 users based in China, and we’re expecting the company to make the update available for S21 users in other parts of the world in the coming days.

Comments / 0

Community Policy