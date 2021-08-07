SARAH HOWARD: Senior center gears up for annual Summer Picnic on Aug. 23

Hello Manistee County! I hope you had a great week and are ready for a great weekend. I had a long week and am so happy it is Saturday. There are never enough hours in the week to get everything done. We are all taking turns at the office taking some vacation time. Jeanne was off this last week and I was off the week before. I know more vacation time is coming up for some of our great staff, so be patient we are all pulling double duty in some capacity.