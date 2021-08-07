Cancel
BIM Software Market Review 2021: Growth Seen on Heavy Volume | Siemens, Beck Technology, Innovaya

Las Vegas Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLatest survey on Global BIM Software Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis to better demonstrate competitive environment of BIM Software. The study is a mix of quantitative market stats and qualitative analytical information to uncover market size revenue breakdown by key business segments and end use applications. The report bridges the historical data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasted till 2026*, the outbreak of latest scenario in Global BIM Software market have made companies uncertain about their future outlook as the disturbance in value chain have made serious economic slump. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and profiled in the study are PKPM (Beijing Jianli Technology Co., Ltd), Oracle Corporation., Autodesk Inc., Integrated Environmental Solutions Limited (IES LTD.), Aveva Group Plc, Beijing Hongye Tongxing Technology Co., Ltd, Shanghai Luban Software Co., Siemens AG, Beck Technology Ltd, Innovaya, LLC., Bentley Systems, Glodon Company Limited, Rib Software Se, Cadsoft Corporation, Dassault Systemes SA, Trimble Inc. & Nemetschek SE.

