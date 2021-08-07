Cancel
Animals

My Neck of the Woods: The raccoon

By LARRY HENDRICKS OUTDOORS WRITER
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrash can bandit, ringtail, masked marauder, coon – all of these names are common slang for one of our area’s most prolific furbearers – the raccoon. With fur prices down, the number of raccoons being harvested by trappers and hunters has gone down dramatically. This being the case, raccoons are becoming more and more numerous. Due to this explosion of population, destruction by this animal is also on the rise with raccoons raiding more waterfowl and upland game bird nests, farmers crops, orchards and of course those always tempting trash cans. The downside, at least for the raccoon itself, is that with this population growth biologists know it will be only a matter of time before nature balances itself by limiting the population through diseases such as rabies, distemper and mange as well as a number of other illnesses. Death by such diseases can be slow and painful, plus are a waste of a natural and renewable resource.

