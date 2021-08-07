Cancel
MLB

Padres lose big lead, game to Diamondbacks

By Kevin Acee
sandiegouniontribune.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDiamondbacks scored eight unanswered runs between second and third innings, neither team scores again. What went down Friday at Petco Park was all too familiar for a team that is suddenly in a fight to hold onto its playoff position. The Padres scored five runs in the second inning against...

