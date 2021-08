RALPHO TOWNSHIP — Ryan Wagner, 42, of 5117 Lower Road, Shamokin, has been charged by Officer Stephen Spade with a misdemeanor of terroristic threats for allegedly stating he would commit a crime of violence by getting a gun and shooting a property at 149 N. Market Street. On May 31, the time of the threat, there was an active PFA in effect against the defendant from the victim, Tara Wagner, the criminal complaint states.