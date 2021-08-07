Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Evansville, IN

Your Evansville Water May Taste a Tad Different in the Middle of August, but it’s Nothing to Worry About

By Melissa Awesome
Posted by 
99.5 WKDQ
99.5 WKDQ
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I don't know about you, but I am a huge water drinker. It's pretty much all I drink, besides a coffee in the morning and sometimes a beer or two on the weekends. Although I'm currently pregnant so for the last few months it's pretty much just been water and occasionally I will treat myself to a decaf coffee (who drinks decaf normally?). I try to do my best to be environmentally conscious, so I try to stick with using a reusable water bottle instead of getting a disposable plastic bottle of water every day. So I drink a lot of tap water, a LOT.

wkdq.com

Comments / 0

99.5 WKDQ

99.5 WKDQ

Evansville IN
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

99.5 WKDQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drink Water#Water Bottle#Tap Water#In The Water#Drinking Water#Dasani
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Evansville, IN
City
Newburgh, IN
Related
Indiana StatePosted by
99.5 WKDQ

This Indiana Dog Is Ready to Hit the Road and Enjoy a Warm Summer Evening

Talk about the 'Dog' days of summer, right? Have you ever wondered what it must be like for a dog with its head out the window of a moving car? It must be the best feeling in the world, right? I mean, have you ever seen a dog rolling down the road that looked anything except thrilled beyond belief? I do wonder sometimes what makes that experience so enjoyable for a dog. Is it all of the smells that their super-noses pick up? Is it simply the thrill of feeling the wind on their face? Whatever it is, it must be amazing, and I think it would awesome if it could somehow be duplicated for us humans.
LifestylePosted by
99.5 WKDQ

Willy Wonka-Themed Hotel Room With Lickable Wallpaper & Chocolate Baths

This hotel room might sound like "a world of pure imagination", but I can assure you, it is real life. Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory is one of the most beloved movies of all time. Believe it or not, the movie is celebrating its 50th anniversary! Can you believe it's been 50 years since we saw Charlie win the golden ticket and make his way to the chocolate factory that every kid dreamed of visiting?
Evansville, INPosted by
99.5 WKDQ

Evansville Italian Restaurant Goes Up for Sale

After a rocky year, one Evansville restaurant owner has decided to place their business on the market. Francos Italian Food on Green River Road serves up delicious Italian dishes. In a post made to the Francos Italian Food Facebook page they stated that after a year filled with uncertainty, Francos will be going on the market. In the meantime however, Francos will remain open and serving their delicious Italian cuisine. Here's what their Facebook post said:
Evansville, INPosted by
99.5 WKDQ

5th Annual Fly High Sky Car Show Happening This Saturday

The 5th annual #FlyHighSky Car Show in memory of Skylar Robinson will be coming up on August 14th. It will be a great time for adults and kids alike. The cool thing about the event is that the proceeds will benefit an EMS scholarship as well as doing other smaller things within the community to honor Sky.
Evansville, INPosted by
99.5 WKDQ

185-Year-Old Mt. Vernon Home Rumored to be Part of the Underground Railroad is for Sale [PHOTOS]

Half a mile north of the square in Mt. Vernon, in an otherwise normal-looking neighborhood with normal-looking homes sits a house that looks nothing like those surrounding it. Not only is it unique in its look compared to its neighbors, but the rumors around town are also that it may have played an important role in one of the biggest chapters in American human rights history.
Evansville, INPosted by
99.5 WKDQ

Evansville Area Dog Has Been In Shelter Over 1,460 Days (Yeah, That’s 4 Years)

This Evansville area dog has been in a local shelter for four years now. He is long overdue in finding his forever home. We know that there are so many animals that are in shelters here in the Evansville area. It's a sad thing to see these dogs, cats, etc. having to call these shelters home. Don't get me wrong, all of the shelters here take great care of the animals and give them as much attention as possible, but it's not the same as them having a real home and family. It's even sadder to see an animal who has spent practically its whole life in a shelter.
Food & DrinksPosted by
99.5 WKDQ

Pumpkin Spice Ramen Noodles Coming This Fall

We have reached the point in the year where everyone is talking about pumpkin spice. Sometimes it's good, other times...not so much. Are you ready for the pumpkin spice craze to return? Soon, you will be seeing all kinds of pumpkin spice products on the market. Of course, you'll have the notorious Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte, pumpkin spice donuts, and other desserts, but there are always a few products that are announced each year that are quite questionable.
Boonville, INPosted by
99.5 WKDQ

Boonville Square Flair Returns This October

After a year of hiatus, the Annual Boonville Square Flair is finally returning for some family fun. It's no secret that the pandemic caused a lot...well pretty much every event to be canceled. It was truly unfortunate as some of these community events serve as major fundraisers that do a lot of good in the community. A lot of these events are ones that people look forward to attending each year with their family. The Boonville Square Flair is one of those events. Last year, it was canceled, but this year the Square Flair is a go!
RecipesPosted by
99.5 WKDQ

Does Aluminum Foil Keep Vegetables Fresh Longer?

We've all been there. We make our weekly trip to the grocery store, we load up on a variety of vegetables to use at some point in the upcoming week for dinner, then life happens and you wind up not using some of those vegetables as soon as you initially intended and they start to go bad. But, is the way to prevent that from happening hiding in plain sight?

Comments / 0

Community Policy