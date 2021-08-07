Your Evansville Water May Taste a Tad Different in the Middle of August, but it’s Nothing to Worry About
I don't know about you, but I am a huge water drinker. It's pretty much all I drink, besides a coffee in the morning and sometimes a beer or two on the weekends. Although I'm currently pregnant so for the last few months it's pretty much just been water and occasionally I will treat myself to a decaf coffee (who drinks decaf normally?). I try to do my best to be environmentally conscious, so I try to stick with using a reusable water bottle instead of getting a disposable plastic bottle of water every day. So I drink a lot of tap water, a LOT.wkdq.com
Comments / 0