Your Evansville Water May Taste a Tad Different in the Middle of August, but it’s Nothing to Worry About

Talk about the 'Dog' days of summer, right? Have you ever wondered what it must be like for a dog with its head out the window of a moving car? It must be the best feeling in the world, right? I mean, have you ever seen a dog rolling down the road that looked anything except thrilled beyond belief? I do wonder sometimes what makes that experience so enjoyable for a dog. Is it all of the smells that their super-noses pick up? Is it simply the thrill of feeling the wind on their face? Whatever it is, it must be amazing, and I think it would awesome if it could somehow be duplicated for us humans.