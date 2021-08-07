Comet debris is setting off the Perseids

The Perseid Meteor shower is upon us, literally! All of us on spaceship Earth are really moving fast, traveling around the sun at over 67,000 miles an hour!. Throughout the year, Earth runs into debris trails made of dust and pebbles left behind by comets. When this happens, we get a meteor shower. This week we’re heading into one of the thicker trails, so we’re getting one of the best meteor showers of the year. This year, the Perseids should be perfect because there will be very little or no moonlight in the sky.