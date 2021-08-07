Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Larimer County, CO

Flood Advisory issued for Larimer by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-06 20:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-07 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Larimer THE SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1130 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR THE SOUTHEASTERN PORTIONS OF THE CAMERON PEAK BURN AREA IN EAST CENTRAL LARIMER COUNTY The heavy rain has ended. Small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Larimer County, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Flood Advisory
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court leaves intact Indiana University's vaccination requirement

The Supreme Court on Thursday left intact Indiana University's requirement that students be vaccinated against COVID-19 before attending classes this fall. The ruling was issued unilaterally by Justice Amy Coney Barrett , who handles emergency matters from Indiana, and came in response to a request earlier this month from eight Indiana students to block the requirement.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban take 10th Afghan provincial capital in blitz

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban captured a provincial capital near Kabul on Thursday, the 10th the insurgents have taken over a weeklong blitz across Afghanistan as the U.S. and NATO prepare to withdraw entirely from the country after decades of war. The militants raised their white flags imprinted with...

Comments / 0

Community Policy