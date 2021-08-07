Flood Advisory issued for Larimer by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-06 20:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-07 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Larimer THE SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1130 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR THE SOUTHEASTERN PORTIONS OF THE CAMERON PEAK BURN AREA IN EAST CENTRAL LARIMER COUNTY The heavy rain has ended. Small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.alerts.weather.gov
