Obituary: Cynthia A. Crocker

FALMOUTH – Cynthia A. Crocker passed away at her home in Falmouth, Maine, on Aug. 3, 2021. She was 95. Cynthia was born in Lewiston, on Jan. 2, 1926, the daughter of George and Cynthia Clark. She attended schools in Lewiston and Auburn before transferring to Maine Central Institute for her senior year. She graduated in 1945. Cynthia spent one year at University of Maine Orono before deciding on a career in nursing. She was especially proud of her participation in the United States Cadet Nurse program which might have been the beginning of a career in the Navy.