Poland, ME

Obituary: Beverly Mae Williams LaClaire

Sun-Journal
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORWAY – Beverly Mae Williams LaClaire was born in Montague, Massachusetts, on Aug. 10, 1930, to Rex and Leone Williams. Beverly died peacefully on Aug. 4, 2021, at Stevens Memorial Hospital in Norway, Maine, in the presence of her son, Gary LaClaire and Randy LaClaire, and a dear friend, Diane Allen. She is survived by her three sons: Gary LaClaire and his wife Ginny of Eddington, Maine; Phil LaClaire and his wife Ellen of Marlborough, New Hampshire; and Randy LaClaire and his wife Terri of Poland, Maine, and families comprising seven grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Beverly was one of three children raised by Rex and Leone Williams in Leverett, Massachusetts. She was predeceased by her husband of 73 years, Alden LaClaire who died earlier this year (January 3); two siblings, Ken Williams of Montague, Massachusetts; and Allen Williams of Morse Corners, Massachusetts.

www.sunjournal.com

