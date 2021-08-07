Cancel
Member Info for Sidneysideline

Life Style Extra
 6 days ago

… like posting at 00.49? Absolute drivel… water down the booze and take a day off fella!. Bob… you talk of buying under 1p… irrespective of the opening price the buying will be immense… my recent calcs on ramped up injection/production and a steady oil price of $75 has pushed up my near term targets. I genuinely thought I was happy with my ‘copl lot’… however, there is literally nothing out there at the moment to move me away and entice me to slice… a defo buy for big Sid on the opening… am I way off the mark predicting 5p by Christmas? Well let’s see eh!

www.lse.co.uk

Member Info for EgonSpengler

Your guess is as good as anyone’s. Going off the trend of the last few lithium updates we probably wont see another Lithium RNS for another month at least possibly even 2. (My opinion) Average price heald 0.18 up 76% and holding out for a price as close to a...
EconomyLife Style Extra

Member Info for cheltonian

Or just leave a forum that you give nothing to or gives nothing to you. I am very happy to listen to alternative views, that’s healthy but please, the childish ankle biting is both opaque and pathetic. Swap email addresses and don’t waste my time. Enough !. RE: Opinion on...
Life Style Extra

Member Info for paulbpmurphy

My thoughts exactly. His tone is usually cautious and his assessments are usually filled with caveats. Not this interview. Something has changed. We may get an RNS or two this week.
EconomyLife Style Extra

Member Info for Petesfortune

Get ready for dump tomorrow morning. After carefully recalculation and risks I think this will go as far as 12p upon spud announcements slight pull back whilst drilling around 10p then move back up to 15p in to drill. If predator oil and zphr can do it why can't ADV...
HobbiesLife Style Extra

Member Info for Nelliedean

Good afternoon everyone. As I recently mentioned on another board,I rarely post and have only been a member since it became compulsory to join. I am an avid watcher of this board and am impressed by your knowledge. Regarding the translated post,can anyone tell me if this is bad news for SNG? I have a substantial holding,many thanks.
MarketsLife Style Extra

Member Info for ihalliwell10

At this price i will be re investing the divi, so I should imagine others will to, I got in at sub 110, so happy to hold for the medium term, I saw a broker note suggesting a move towards 155, if at year end we are around the 125 level that would do me nicely, slowly and steady rise to historical levels of towards 175+ over the medium term. DYOR.
LifestyleLife Style Extra

Member Info for onefineday

Market is open and not listed, must be next week then. I am astonished that Zorbas has actually updated us in advance in terms of URU side of things. As they saying goes wouldn't want to be out of this, this weekend. :)
RetailLife Style Extra

Member Info for Observe1978

In the artemis thread @hopefullygold refered to an old interview with Lenigas. Seeing it againg made we aware again how GGP is (still) depending on retail... Worldwide there are a lot of thing happening, but retailers mostly aren t as organised in their positioning as institutional money and to use a populair expression. Their hands sometimes are a little weaker ( for example they have bills to pay with that same money ).
EconomyLife Style Extra

Member Info for smallfishbigpond

It’s not the fact that I speak for other people that riles you, it’s the fact I’m right when I do.600M shares are owned by people who believe in him you say? Or they would sell them you say?. 5,999,999 are 40 - 75% under water and can’t afford to...
Food & DrinksLife Style Extra

Member Info for PastaBelly

BTW, If I'm coming across as far too Dopey or Negative for the Boards liking, I'd quite happily vacate the premises?. ...and then secondly to that, given that oil and gas seepages have been noticed in Morocco for centuries, would that explain why those before PRD and our neighbours CDX keep finding relatively small reservoirs?
LifestyleLife Style Extra

Member Info for Smithy1234

1-2p isn't sounding quite so far fetched right now. Best buy some Immodium as that vintage bottle of Aqua Pura might actually be consumed.
StocksLife Style Extra

Member Info for Notorious72

RE: AGM announcement - nothing more.23 Jul 2021 10:02. You're in a pandemic and we keep hearing 'sales have not been significant to date' and 'encouraging conversations are on-going with potential partners around the world' just doesn't add up with the 'bigger boat' comment. Excellent relationship with Volz ...list goes on. Just hope us shareholders will see our losses recover soon enough. Poor show once again by the company but they need to smash it at this P4H event in September where they are sponsors. Just don't screw that one up as well.
MarketsLife Style Extra

Member Info for SpandauBallet

Don't forget people have targets. Mine was always around 2p so I have the money for house renovations. I'd love to hold longer but I don't have the time. People will sell as and when it suits them. I'm in two minds whether to sell on relist if its around...
MarketsLife Style Extra

Member Info for Mikeydiamond

Ok call me thick but can anybody shed some light? Now trading is cancelled do i get issued a share certificate from my trading platform?Or does this Oberon automatically hold my shares?
General MotorsLife Style Extra

Member Info for McKenzie51

I'm new to this board, I've reading posts here for sometime now and thought it may be time to ask a question. Can anyone tell me where the information came from about the GM being postponed again as I can't find anything on that anywhere, is it possible that the meeting went ahead but there won't be a RNS until the creditors have voted tomorrow, that way we'd get all of the necessary information at once, good or bad.
Life Style Extra

Member Info for Daikihaku1

“ So sad about Poor Sharon, passed away 5 yeas ago...RIP”. Falkland, I trust you have another imaginary friend ready to whisper in your ear how events will unfold!. Targa123: After a quick look at the Churchill Mining award document one, allow me to point out one big difference with this quote from the conclusion (Claim based on documents forged to implement a fraud)
EconomyLife Style Extra

Member Info for Amphiprion1

It is standard practice & commonplace for directors to sell an appropriate proportion of shares to cover tax liabilities & exercise costs following exercise of options. It literally happens every day on Lse. Not so many people have hundreds of thousands of pounds lying around to meet those obligations every time an exercise of options takes place!
MarketsLife Style Extra

Member Info for Jagman2011

How does that valuation work. They posted a loss after tax of over 60 million last year and don't expect to break even until 2025. Go figure.
VirusLife Style Extra

Member Info for Daves1310

I’ve held ggp since 6p and still have a reasonable holding. I’ve not been paying attention to it much recently having suffered a bereavement and knowing the basics of the the share. Sp movement has been a bit depressing since xmas. Can someone enlighten me as to when we are next likely to see some recovery? Thanks.
MarketsLife Style Extra

Member Info for Neversellshell22

Well done indeed Sir. An inspired choice..... Now with our Q2 results next week the pressure is on you to provide us with an inspiring speech which light up our path for the coming week. Great result Codders......Onwards and Upwards.... Dividend30 Jul 2021 10:00. It is very very clear from...

