Auburn, ME

Obituary: Scotty R. Cottle

Sun-Journal
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUBURN – It is with great sadness that the family of Scotty R. Cottle announces his passing on July 26, 2021, at the age of 65, after a battle with lung cancer. Scotty passed away peacefully with his family by his side. He will be lovingly remembered by his daughter, Sue-lynn you Cottle, his son, Nathan Cottle and his partner Misty Cottle, his brothers, Jeffery Cottle and his partner Sandy Winter, Gregory Cottle and his partner Ginne Caron and his sister, Penny Cottle Leighton, her husband Kevin Cottle, nieces and nephews, and his grandsons, Aidan Cottle and Izaak Cottle.He was predeceased by his father, Maurice Cottle, mother, Arlene Cottle and brother, Ricky Cottle.He loved hosting Thanksgiving and Christmas in the family home, which became a family tradition. He enjoyed gardening like his father and son. He loved taking his grandsons on the weekends, he was a father figure to one of them. Scotty will be missed by all who knew him.Per Scotty’s request there will be no services.

