Member Info for Litt

Shefa Gems Ltd - Israel-based gemstone mining company - Names attorney Natan Drukman to progress with the disposal of the mining business by way of a dividend in specie to existing shareholders, and this is expected to complete subject to the schedule to be determined by the court in Israel. Following the disposal of the mining business, the company says it will become a cash shell seeking acquisition opportunities in the web technology and software space. Shefa Gems intends to change its name to Alef Bet Advanced Technologies, or a similar name, as approved by the Israeli Registrar of Companies. In the next couple of days, the company says it will complete the equity subscription of shares at a price of USD0.0005 each, raising a total of USD1.1 million.