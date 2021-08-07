Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Member Info for Litt

Life Style Extra
 6 days ago

UBS upgrades to 130p, would like to see a sustained improvement. Analysis - Hold. Also be mindful that peak RR in its whole history was in December 2013 the market cap was still only £25 billion. On a positive note, when RR was losing £4+ billion in 2016 and had...

www.lse.co.uk

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#R D#Tech#Member Info#Rr#X3#Ftse#Theusa#Smr#Ge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Stocksinvesting.com

Goldman Sachs Stick to Their Hold Rating for Nordex

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) analyst Ajay Patel maintained a Hold rating on Nordex on Thursday, setting a price target of EUR19.7, which is approximately 15.90% above the present share price of $19.95. Patel expects Nordex to post earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.44 for the third quarter of 2021. The current...
Life Style Extra

BP Regulatory News (BP.)

BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 12 August 2021 it has purchased, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2021 Annual General Meeting of the Company, a total of 7,023,776 of its ordinary shares of $0.25 each ("Shares") on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK) as part of the buyback programme announced on 3 August 2021 (the "Programme") and as detailed below:
Retailmodernreaders.com

Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) traded down 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $50.12 and last traded at $50.89. 11,278 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 20,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.99. Separately, Zacks...
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

RPS Group swings to interim profit and reinstates "modest" dividend

(Alliance News) - RPS Group PLC on Wednesday reported a strong first half performance, swinging to pretax profit and reinstating an interim dividend. RPS is a London-based multi-sector professional services firm that manages projects across property, energy, water, transport, resources and government services. The company swung to a pretax profit...
MarketsLife Style Extra

Minds+mach Share News (MMX)

Minds + Machines to return USD80 million after sale of domains. AIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Helium One deflates after drilling results. Minds + Machines to transfer 22 top-level domains to GoDaddy. 15 Jul 21 15:26. (Sharecast News) - Minds and Machines revealed on Wednesday that Lombard Odier Asset Management, of...
Stocksinvesting.com

RBC Capital Stick to Their Buy Rating for Conocophillips

RBC Capital analyst Scott Hanold maintained a Buy rating on Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) on Monday, setting a price target of $75, which is approximately 35.26% above the present share price of $55.45. Hanold expects Conocophillips to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.55 for the third quarter of 2021. The current...
BusinessLife Style Extra

Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)- Vectura Group plc Amnd

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY. Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1. KEY INFORMATION. (a) Name of exempt principal trader:. J.P. Morgan Securities Plc. (b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant...
BusinessLife Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Shefa Gems reshuffles board as it switches to tech sector

Shefa Gems Ltd - Israel-based gemstone mining company - Names attorney Natan Drukman to progress with the disposal of the mining business by way of a dividend in specie to existing shareholders, and this is expected to complete subject to the schedule to be determined by the court in Israel. Following the disposal of the mining business, the company says it will become a cash shell seeking acquisition opportunities in the web technology and software space. Shefa Gems intends to change its name to Alef Bet Advanced Technologies, or a similar name, as approved by the Israeli Registrar of Companies. In the next couple of days, the company says it will complete the equity subscription of shares at a price of USD0.0005 each, raising a total of USD1.1 million.
BusinessLife Style Extra

TransDigm confirms Meggitt takeover approach but makes no offer yet

(Alliance News) - TransDigm Group Inc on Thursday confirmed it has made an approach to acquire FTSE 250-listed Meggitt PLC. On Wednesday, aerospace and defence components maker Meggitt said it was considering a new takeover proposal from TransDigm, which values the company at GBP7.03 billion. The 900 pence per share...
Life Style Extra

London midday: Stocks extend gains as investors eye US inflation data

(Sharecast News) - London stocks had extended gains by midday on Wednesday, underpinned by deal news, as investors eyed the latest US inflation reading. The 100 was up 0.5% at 7,196.84. AJ Bell financial analyst Danni Hewson said: "The FTSE 100 built on Tuesday's gains to trade around a one-month...
MarketsLife Style Extra

London pre-open: Stocks to fall as investors mull GDP

(Sharecast News) - London stocks were set to fall at the open on Thursday following solid gains in the previous session, as investors digest the latest UK GDP reading. The FTSE 100 was called to open 20 points lower at 7,200. Figures released earlier by the Office for National Statistics...
Stocksinvesting.com

Credit Suisse Stick to Their Hold Rating for Tellurian Inc

Credit Suisse (SIX:CSGN) analyst Spiro M. Dounis maintained a Hold rating on Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Inc on Wednesday, setting a price target of $5.5, which is approximately 82.12% above the present share price of $3.02. M. Dounis expects Tellurian Inc to post earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.08 for the third...
StocksLife Style Extra

London close: Stocks finish green as US inflation sates investors

(Sharecast News) - London stocks held onto their gains on Wednesday, underpinned by deal news, as investors digested the latest US inflation reading. The FTSE 100 ended the session up 0.83% at 7,220.14, and the FTSE 250 was 0.78% firmer at 23,756.83. Sterling was stronger on the dollar, last trading...
BusinessLife Style Extra

Minds + Machines to return USD80 million after sale of domains

(Alliance News) - Minds + Machines Group Ltd on Wednesday said it has completed the sale of its top-level domains and related assets and transferred its rights and obligations to Registry Services LLC, an affiliate of GoDaddy Inc. The move follows an announcement in April, when Minds + Machines had...
StocksLife Style Extra

LONDON MARKET MIDDAY: Stocks mixed amid China regulatory fears

(Alliance News) - Stock prices in London were mixed at midday on Thursday as investors digested China's plans to tighten regulation and hints of plateauing US inflation. Meanwhile, the pound showed little reaction to upbeat UK economic growth figures. China on Wednesday unveiled plans to tighten regulation across multiple sectors...
Marketsinvesting.com

RBC Capital Stick to Their Hold Rating for RegenXBio

RBC Capital analyst Luca Issi maintained a Hold rating on RegenXBio (NASDAQ:RGNX) on Monday, setting a price target of $50, which is approximately 53.85% above the present share price of $32.5. Issi expects RegenXBio to post earnings per share (EPS) of -$1.20 for the third quarter of 2021. The current...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BTIG Research Increases Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Price Target to $308.00

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. upped their price objective on Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Penumbra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.86.
Marketsinvesting.com

RBC Capital Stick to Their Hold Rating for Continental Resources

RBC Capital analyst Scott Hanold maintained a Hold rating on Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) on Wednesday, setting a price target of $42, which is approximately 12.90% above the present share price of $37.2. Hanold expects Continental Resources to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.80 for the third quarter of 2021.

Comments / 0

Community Policy