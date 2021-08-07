Member Info for Litt

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. upped their price objective on Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Penumbra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.86.
