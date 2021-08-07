Obituary: Nina Marie (Martin) Morrison

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – On July 31,2021 Nina Marie (Martin) Morrison 74 years young passed away while in hospice at home from a brief illness. She passed away peacefully surrounded by family. Nina Marie was the daughter of Raoul and Irene Martin, and sister to Dennis Martin, all of whom preceded her death. Nina was married for 52 years and is survived by her husband Donald Morrison; son’s Anthony, James and Joseph; and grandchild Aidan.Nina was born in Island Falls, Maine, on Nov. 5, 1946, and moved to Lewiston, Maine, early in life than to Sherman Mills and remained in the area until her move to Texas. Recently her plan was to move back to Maine within the next 60 days where she wanted to be for the remaining days of her life. Nina was a devoted catholic and prayed every day. Her life was not dull but real. She had a wonderful heart, was unconditionally unselfish, and always willing to lend a helping hand to those who needed it most. Nina graduated from Lewiston High School 1965 and attended many other educational courses which led her to receiving her real estate license. After sons graduated, she returned to school to pursue a nursing degree and worked as a CNA at a local nursing home. Nina had many friends both North and South in Maine. Nina loved everyone. It’s so difficult, more than difficult, to think that we will not see her here on this earth every day. We will see each other in a better place called heaven. Nina’s decision was to be buried with her son Joseph after his death and to be buried with her mother in Island Falls, Maine. We should realize that life is just a short-term test to get to a better place. Rest in peace with God, Nina. In the presence of your mother, father, and brother. And take care of our four-legged kids, Ben, Zeke, Sarah, Kaiser, Mandy and Rascal. Forever is the love from your family and friends. We will miss you beyond what words can express, but I will see you again. I love you.