Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Norway, ME

Obituary: Sherwin L. “Bucky” Buck

Sun-Journal
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTH PARIS – Sherwin L. Buck “Bucky” died peacefully in his sleep, at his home, on Tuesday Aug. 3, 2021. He was born Nov. 7, 1948, in Norway, the son of Edwin and Marcia (Turner) Buck. He grew up in South Paris. During his younger years he picked cucumbers, worked at his uncle’s apple orchid, mowed lawns, and helped Jim Merrill with his chicken barn. He had a great love for horses and as a teen acquired 16 which he rescued. He was a Vietnam veteran. Most of his adult life he worked as a truck driver for, Williams Logging in New Hampshire, United Cooperative Farmers, Paris Farmers Union, A+W Paving, and most recently Earthworks. He enjoyed working in the woods and burning a good brush pile. He took pride in his Model A, His Mustang, and his 1938 Ford, taking them to a show, a parade, or on a joy ride. He especially loved to winter in Florida where he worked as a tractor driver for The National Race Boat Association on Lake Dora. He loved to set a trapline, or to look for mushrooms with dear friends Danny Payne and Doug “Boogie” Mann, and to go hunting with the boys at camp. He also loved to watch Old Westerns.He is survived by his wife Kathy, his brother Warren, Stepsons Justin (Sheena) Farrar, Jeremy (Andria) Farrar, and Alex Farrar, his beloved grandchildren, Danielle, Devin, Kailee, Lily, Kirsten, Autumn, Aubrey, Jeremy, Daisy, and Austin, who loved their “PaPa”, and many many cousins’ nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Edwin and Marcia, his brother Allen, and his two Shih-Tzus Susie, and Baby.Rest in Peace “Bucky” you meant so much to so many. No Services will be held at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. To share memories and online condolences with the family please go to http://www.chandlerfunerals.com. Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral and Cremation Services, South Paris.

www.sunjournal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Norway, ME
State
New Hampshire State
State
Florida State
City
Paris, ME
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danny Payne
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Cremation#Williams Logging#Paris Farmers Union#Baby
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Country
Vietnam
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban press advance after capturing 2 major Afghan cities

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan’s rapidly-advancing Taliban insurgents entered a western provincial capital, an official said Friday, hours after they captured the country’s second and third largest cities in a lightning advance just weeks before America is set to end its longest war. The seizure of Kandahar and Herat marks...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court leaves intact Indiana University's vaccination requirement

The Supreme Court on Thursday left intact Indiana University's requirement that students be vaccinated against COVID-19 before attending classes this fall. The ruling was issued unilaterally by Justice Amy Coney Barrett , who handles emergency matters from Indiana, and came in response to a request earlier this month from eight Indiana students to block the requirement.

Comments / 0

Community Policy