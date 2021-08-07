Obituary: Sherwin L. “Bucky” Buck

SOUTH PARIS – Sherwin L. Buck “Bucky” died peacefully in his sleep, at his home, on Tuesday Aug. 3, 2021. He was born Nov. 7, 1948, in Norway, the son of Edwin and Marcia (Turner) Buck. He grew up in South Paris. During his younger years he picked cucumbers, worked at his uncle’s apple orchid, mowed lawns, and helped Jim Merrill with his chicken barn. He had a great love for horses and as a teen acquired 16 which he rescued. He was a Vietnam veteran. Most of his adult life he worked as a truck driver for, Williams Logging in New Hampshire, United Cooperative Farmers, Paris Farmers Union, A+W Paving, and most recently Earthworks. He enjoyed working in the woods and burning a good brush pile. He took pride in his Model A, His Mustang, and his 1938 Ford, taking them to a show, a parade, or on a joy ride. He especially loved to winter in Florida where he worked as a tractor driver for The National Race Boat Association on Lake Dora. He loved to set a trapline, or to look for mushrooms with dear friends Danny Payne and Doug “Boogie” Mann, and to go hunting with the boys at camp. He also loved to watch Old Westerns.He is survived by his wife Kathy, his brother Warren, Stepsons Justin (Sheena) Farrar, Jeremy (Andria) Farrar, and Alex Farrar, his beloved grandchildren, Danielle, Devin, Kailee, Lily, Kirsten, Autumn, Aubrey, Jeremy, Daisy, and Austin, who loved their “PaPa”, and many many cousins’ nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Edwin and Marcia, his brother Allen, and his two Shih-Tzus Susie, and Baby.Rest in Peace “Bucky” you meant so much to so many. No Services will be held at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. To share memories and online condolences with the family please go to http://www.chandlerfunerals.com. Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral and Cremation Services, South Paris.