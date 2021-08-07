Cancel
Orange, TX

FAITH: Being unaware of one’s own actions does not mean other will also be blind to them

By Dawn Burleigh
Orange Leader
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecently, I heard someone talk about the distance from our nose to our mouth. They gave this example. A person could not brush their teeth for four or five days, and even though their nose is just a couple of inches from their mouth, most of the time they would not smell the halitosis anyone just a few feet away could easily smell. This is a great reminder of how often and easy it is to personally be unaware of something in our lives which is blatantly obvious to others.

