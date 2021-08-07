Cancel
University Park, MD

UP Community Bike Ride

 6 days ago

Meet up for a group bike ride. The group starts westbound down Clagett/Wells Parkway to the duck pond, then up the Northwest Branch Trail for a couple of miles, then back toward Hyattsville. At an easy pace, it should take about 90 minutes, not including our stop for brunch at Busboys in Hyattsville. We will try to get a big table or tables outside or you are welcome to continue to burn calories and pedal home without brunch. Just follow the Trolley Trail back to Riverdale Park Station and take Van Buren west to UP. Get out. Breathe unconditioned air. See nature. Meet your neighbors.

