County cash dole-out: Stakeholder meetings, surveys ongoing

The Cleveland County Commission is asking the public for input on how it might spend $55 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds.

Melissa Houston of 929 Strategies, a local consultant group, has been conducting “stakeholder meetings” on behalf of the commission, Houston told The Transcript. An informational website with a survey of needs form is also available on the commission’s website.

Stakeholder meetings have not been open to the public and commissioners as a whole have not attended; if they had, their attendance would trigger the Open Meeting Act’s requirements in the event of a quorum. Houston said meetings have been ongoing with professionals in medicine and mental health, nonprofits and the business community. Commission Chair Darry Stacy said the body would also hold public forums, The Transcript previously reported.

The survey, which is open to the public for feedback, asks several questions designed to identify the pandemic’s impact on residents and the community. Questions include job loss and income decline through lower wage jobs, to financial assistance households received to mental and physical health impacts to name a few, said Christian Foss, policy director for 929 Strategies.

As the county explores a “recovery strategy,” nonprofit organizations in mental health, medicine, veteran service organizations and other social service providers have been meeting with the consultants. No public forums have been scheduled, and Foss did not have a pending date for one late Friday. The survey did not have a closing date as of Friday.

Fund timeline

The county has received half of its $55 million payout, and will receive the second portion next year.

A preliminary plan to spend down ARPA funds must be submitted from the county to the U.S. Department of the Treasury by Aug. 31, said Foss but it’s not the final word on how the money will be spent.

“We’re kind of waiting to hear if that (plan deadline) gets extended, but that recovery plan is one that will be turned in and updated yearly,” Foss said. “It’s a live working document, so it will need to be updated and posted online yearly. There are quarterly reporting guidelines. Funds do not need to be encumbered until 2024, and then they have to spend them by 2026.”

Stakeholder and community meetings will be ongoing “for months,” Foss added.

“Since the funds don’t need to be encumbered until (20)24, we can think long term and strategically about it,” he said. “We anticipate having many more community meetings.”

According to federal guidelines, the funds can be used to support public health expenditures to mitigate COVID-19 and support behavioral services and healthcare, address negative economic impacts caused by the public health emergency, replace lost public sector revenue by funding government services to the extent of pandemic-related revenue loss, and invest in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.

In a prepared statement, Stacy said it’s important for commissioners to hear from constituents.

“We want to hear from the public,” Stacy said. “We are implementing a process that allows for the widest range of public input available, regardless of where someone lives or what hours they work.”

Data from the survey will be used in determining the priorities and needs of the community that the county is allowed to address under federal guidelines.

Cleveland County’s survey is online at clevelandcountyok.com/368/COVID-19-Recovery-Plan. Click on the “share your story” link on that page to fill out the public survey.