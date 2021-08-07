And Now You Know: Morgan Gwalchmai Davies was a civic servant, outstanding Mason

Morgan Gwalchmai Davies was born in 1861 in Rhymney, Monmouthshire, Wales, in the British Empire. He immigrated to the United States and landed in New York in May 1879. His Father had immigrated years earlier and found work in the steel rolling mills in Cleveland. Morgan followed him into the mills and worked there until 1883 when he left and joined the U.S. Army. He served in the calvary in I Troop of the 3rd Calvary and became First Sergeant of the troop. In 1888 he left the army.