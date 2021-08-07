Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
The Oregonian

Derrick Lewis vs Ciryl Gane UFC 265 fight card, time, date, betting odds, PPV price, tickets cost, how to watch online (8/7/21)

By Tim Brown
Posted by 
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Two of the most exciting big boys in mixed martial arts return to the Octagon when rising French superstar Ciryl Gane (9-0-0) puts himself to the test against experienced knockout king Derrick Lewis (25-7-0, 1 NC) and his heavy hands. As part of a loaded fight card at UFC 265, this showdown is likely to result in the winner getting a shot at a heavyweight title fight against reigning champ Francis Ngannou in the very near future.

www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
55K+
Followers
28K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ufc#Mixed Martial Arts#Ppv#Combat#Octagon#Ufc#The Toyota Center#Espn Plus#Espn Ppv#Muay Thai#Mma#Frenchman
Related
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Derrick Lewis Accuses Top UFC Star Of ‘Cheating’

UFC heavyweight contender Derrick Lewis is set to compete against Ciryl Gane at UFC 265 for the interim heavyweight title. While many are ready to see this fight take place, it looks like Derrick is stunning fans with just how nervous he is about the upcoming bout. Actually, nervous is an understatement. Derrick Lewis is going into this scared, petrified, and most of all – very sure about how this will all turn out during the match. Halle Berry Shows Off Abs In UFC Fighter Photo.
UFCtalesbuzz.com

Derrick Lewis vs. Ciryl Gane purse, salaries: How much money will they make at UFC 265?

Ciryl Gane is perfectly balanced — and so will his checkbook after this weekend. Gane enters Saturday’s interim UFC heavyweight championship bout with his first opportunity to grab gold in the promotion after a lengthy and successful Muay Thai career, but he faces a difficult task as he opposed UFC heavyweight stalwart Derrick Lewis in Houston on Saturday.
UFCMMAmania.com

Highlights! Ciryl Gane TKOs Derrick Lewis during third round brawl | UFC 265

Things in UFC 265’s pay-per-view (PPV) main event tonight (Sat., Aug. 7, 2021) went about as people expected ... right up until the end. For the first two rounds, Ciryl Gane picked apart Derrick Lewis on the outside, sliding away from “Black Beast” anytime he loaded up on his infamous right hands. But, in the third round, something changed. Gane stopped breaking off after each exchange. He charged in and took on Lewis head-to-head. And he won the war, beating up Lewis along the cage and dropping him to the canvas where ground-and-pound forced the referee to stop the bout.
UFCMMAmania.com

Derrick Lewis had his car repossessed by George Foreman

Derrick Lewis says he once had his car repossessed by boxing legend George Foreman. Lewis shared an amusing story about boxing legend George Foreman, which spiralled into a separate story about Lewis’ wife, during a recent interview. Lewis will fight Ciryl Gane for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Interim Heavyweight title at UFC 265, taking place at the Toyota Center in Houston, TX on Sat., Aug. 7.
UFCthebodylockmma.com

UFC 265 Odds: Fight day betting lines for Lewis vs. Gane

Derrick Lewis is a major betting underdog in tonight’s UFC main event. Lewis, who is on a four-fight win streak, will step into the Octagon for his interim UFC Heavyweight Championship bout with Ciryl Gane with the odds stacked against him. MyBookie MMA has Lewis at odds of +270 before...
UFCchatsports.com

UFC 265: Derrick Lewis vs Cyril Gane betting odds and pick

Cyril Gane will take his undefeated record into the hometown of Derrick Lewis for the interim heavyweight championship in the main event of UFC 265. Here, we will discuss the odds and analysis from a betting perspective for Derrick Lewis vs Cyril Gane. Derrick Lewis vs Cyril Gane. When: Saturday...
USA Today

Video: UFC 265 'Countdown' for Derrick Lewis vs. Ciryl Gane

Did you miss the debut of UFC 265 “Countdown” or just want to watch it again? Check out the main event preview now. The segment takes a special look at the interim heavyweight title bout between former title challenger Derrick Lewis (25-7 MMA, 16-5 UFC) and the unbeaten Ciryl Gane (9-0 MMA, 6-0 UFC).
CBS Sports

UFC 265: Lewis vs. Gane predictions, odds, picks: Best bets on the fight card from proven MMA expert

Fan favorite Derrick Lewis will get his second heavyweight title shot when he faces rising prospect Ciryl Gane on Saturday in the main event of UFC 265. Their battle for the interim title tops the UFC 265 fight card from the Toyota Center in Houston, the hometown of Lewis. The main UFC card is slated for a 10 p.m. ET start. The second-ranked Lewis has won seven of his last nine while facing top-flight competition, while the third-ranked Gane is undefeated in six UFC appearances and has yet to taste defeat in nine professional MMA fights. The winner will move on to a fight for the undisputed belt against sitting champion Francis Ngannou, who was originally slated to headline the card against Lewis but told UFC officials he wouldn't be ready for the UFC 265 date.
UFCBloody Elbow

UFC 265 final odds: Ciryl Gane finishing Derrick Lewis prop bet holds minus line

It’s fight day for UFC 265, which is blasting off tonight (August 7th) from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. In the main event, we’ve got the UFC’s #2 ranked heavyweight, Derrick Lewis, and the #3 ranked, Ciryl Gane, competing for a dubious interim title. The co-main event is going down in the bantamweight division when featherweight G.O.A.T. Jose Aldo gets it popping with the UFC’s #9 ranked 135-pounder, Pedro Munhoz. Bloody Elbow is here to provide the betting lines for these top-ranked collisions, as well as for the remainder of the UFC 265 matchups.
UFCchatsports.com

UFC 265 midweek betting odds: Ciryl Gane massively favored over Derrick Lewis

UFC 265 sets sail this Saturday night (August 7th) from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas with top-5 heavyweights gracing the main event, and a featherweight G.O.A.T. looking to extend his legacy in the bantamweight division in the co-main. We’ve got the UFC’s #2 ranked Derrick Lewis throwing down with the #3 ranked Ciryl Gane in the featured matchup, with the winner capturing an arbitrary interim title — and then it’s Jose Aldo taking on the UFC’s #9 ranked bantamweight, Pedro Munhoz, before that. Bloody Elbow is here to provide the betting lines for these stellar bouts, as well as for the rest of the UFC 265 lineup.
thebodylockmma.com

UFC 265: Derrick Lewis vs. Ciryl Gane staff predictions, picks

This weekend’s main event is a clash between two dangerous heavyweight fighters, Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane. The interim UFC Heavyweight Championship will be up for grabs this Saturday night at UFC 265 when Lewis and Gane step into the cage at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, United States. Fight fans can purchase the PPV here and watch UFC 265 live on.
UFCPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lewis vs. Gane live stream live stream, UFC 265 odds, start time, how to watch UFC 265

UFC 265 is here and we have plenty in store for UFC fans as the second and third-ranked heavyweights will meet in the main event from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Derrick Lewis will face Ciryl Gane will battle it out for a chance at the interim heavyweight title. Lewis has won his last four fights and will have his second chance at the belt after his loss to Cormier in 2018. As for Gane, he comes into this matchup with a 9-0 record and will look to continue his path to the belt tonight when he hits the octagon.
UFCMMAmania.com

UFC 265 medical suspensions result in quick returns for Ciryl Gane, Derrick Lewis

Unlike most stateside athletic commissions, you have to lose a limb inside the Octagon or suffer a heart attack in the locker room to draw any sort of lengthy medical suspension from Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR). So if you were hoping to see UFC interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane or even Derrick Lewis before the end of the year, there’s one less obstacle standing in their way.

Comments / 0

Community Policy