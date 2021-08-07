Derrick Lewis vs Ciryl Gane UFC 265 fight card, time, date, betting odds, PPV price, tickets cost, how to watch online (8/7/21)
Two of the most exciting big boys in mixed martial arts return to the Octagon when rising French superstar Ciryl Gane (9-0-0) puts himself to the test against experienced knockout king Derrick Lewis (25-7-0, 1 NC) and his heavy hands. As part of a loaded fight card at UFC 265, this showdown is likely to result in the winner getting a shot at a heavyweight title fight against reigning champ Francis Ngannou in the very near future.www.oregonlive.com
