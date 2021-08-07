Cancel
Fairfield, CA

American Legion baseball: Hicks pitches Expos past Area 1 rival Leghorns in Western Regionals, 4-2

By Paul Farmer
Daily Republic
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAIRFIELD — Dayton Hicks’ day on the mound got off to a rocky start, the first two batters he faced reaching and scoring. Then he slammed the door, allowing only four other batters to reach base. His teammates did the rest as Fairfield Expos ended the season of the California state champion and Area 1 rival Petaluma Leghorns with a 4-2 loser’s bracket victory in the American Legion Western Regional at Laurel Creek Park, Friday.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Legion Baseball#The American Legion#Western Regionals#Fairfield Expos
