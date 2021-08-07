Cancel
Nashville, TN

MAGA Rapper Bryson Gray in Studio Reflects on Career Cancel Culture and Getting Kicked Out of Studio for Conservative Beliefs

By Julie Carr
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLive from Music Row Friday morning on The Tennessee Star Report with Michael Patrick Leahy – broadcast on Nashville’s Talk Radio 98.3 and 1510 WLAC weekdays from 5:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. – host Leahy welcomed infamous MAGA Rapper Bryson Gray in studio to talk about how his conservative beliefs led to the dismissal amongst some in the hip hop community.

