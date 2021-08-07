MAGA Rapper Bryson Gray in Studio Reflects on Career Cancel Culture and Getting Kicked Out of Studio for Conservative Beliefs

You could say Kelly Clarkson is “Thankful” for the latest development in her divorce from her former manager Brandon Blackstock. TMZ reported the couple’s prenup has been upheld in their split, a victory Clarkson had been fighting for and one she celebrated when she heard about it on the set of The Voice. The pop star “let out a scream, which then gave way to a celebration,” by TMZ’s description, after she got the news in an email on August 11. As she should have! Her fellow coaches Ariana Grande and Blake Shelton also reportedly joined the festivities. The news hit close to Shelton, who had recently fired Blackstock as his own manager, as Radar also reported, after being his final remaining client.