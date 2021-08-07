Cancel
Law

Facebook Courts Religious Groups, Religious Leaders Remain Skeptical

By Admin
tennesseestar.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFacebook has been courting partnerships with religious groups in hopes of becoming their virtual home, the New York Times reported in late July. Experts and religious leaders told the Daily Caller News Foundation that the social media platform’s interest in shaping the future of religious experience should be closely monitored to protect religious freedom.

tennesseestar.com

Franklin Graham
Jesus Christ
#Religious Freedom#Freedom Of Speech#Homosexuality#The New York Times#Dcnf#Church#Big Tech#Live Action#Catholic#Covid
