Minnesota State

Some School Administrators in Minnesota Required to Take Critical Race Theory Training

By Hayley Tschetter
tennesseestar.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSchool administrators from seven Minnesota school districts are being required to take Critical Race Theory training, as was reported by Child Protection League. The course is taught by Muhammad Khalifa through his leadership institute. According to Julie Quist, the board chair for Child Protection League, administrative staff from one of the school districts who wishes to remain anonymous shared handouts from the required sessions.

WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban press advance after capturing 2 major Afghan cities

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan’s rapidly-advancing Taliban insurgents entered a western provincial capital, an official said Friday, hours after they captured the country’s second and third largest cities in a lightning advance just weeks before America is set to end its longest war. The seizure of Kandahar and Herat marks...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court leaves intact Indiana University's vaccination requirement

The Supreme Court on Thursday left intact Indiana University's requirement that students be vaccinated against COVID-19 before attending classes this fall. The ruling was issued unilaterally by Justice Amy Coney Barrett , who handles emergency matters from Indiana, and came in response to a request earlier this month from eight Indiana students to block the requirement.

