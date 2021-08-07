Some School Administrators in Minnesota Required to Take Critical Race Theory Training
School administrators from seven Minnesota school districts are being required to take Critical Race Theory training, as was reported by Child Protection League. The course is taught by Muhammad Khalifa through his leadership institute. According to Julie Quist, the board chair for Child Protection League, administrative staff from one of the school districts who wishes to remain anonymous shared handouts from the required sessions.tennesseestar.com
