Nashville, TN

Andrew Provence of Upwards Sports Talks Spreading the Word of God Through Child’s Play

By Julie Carr
tennesseestar.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLive from Music Row Friday morning on The Tennessee Star Report with Michael Patrick Leahy – broadcast on Nashville’s Talk Radio 98.3 and 1510 WLAC weekdays from 5:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. – host Leahy welcomed Upward Sports Head of Partnerships Andrew Provence to the newsmaker line to talk about Upward Sports and how they are reaching out through sports and churches to connect kids with the word of Jesus Christ.

Comments / 0

