Arizona U.S. Attorney’s Report: 73 Percent of Illegal Aliens Arrested for Reentry Have Criminal Records in U.S

By Peter D'Abrosca
tennesseestar.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA shocking report released by the U.S. District Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona shows that 73 percent of illegal aliens who were arrested for illegal reentry into the United States in June have prior criminal records here. According to the report, “241 individuals were charged in June with...

