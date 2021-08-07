Cancel
Richmond, VA

Virginia Senate Republicans Angry After Democrats Interview Court of Appeals Candidates in Private

By Eric Burk
tennesseestar.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRICHMOND, Virginia – Republican legislators say that Democrats are leaving them out of the process of vetting candidates to fill eight Virginia Court of Appeals seats. Next week, legislators are expected to appoint judges to the newly-expanded court. But Democrats privately interviewed the candidates on Wednesday and only intend to advance eight candidates to be approved by the General Assembly, as first reported by The Virginia Mercury and The Richmond Times-Dispatch. On Thursday, Republican and Democratic senators went back-and-forth on the Senate floor about the process.

tennesseestar.com

Comments / 6

