Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Americas

Canada Opens Its Border on Monday. Here’s What US Hikers Need to Know.

By Editors' Choice
backpacker.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn August 9, Canada will finally reopen its borders, allowing vaccinated travelers who are citizens or permanent residents of the United States to enter for the first time since the country put a Covid-motivated closure in place almost 16 months ago. For those who live along the world’s largest international border—not to mention hikers who have postponed trips over the past year—it’s a step towards normalcy. But if you’re planning on taking advantage of the newly-opening border, there are a few things you’ll need to know.

www.backpacker.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Us Marine#Hikers#International Border#Potholes#Covid#J J#Canadian#Arrivecan#Sooke Potholes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
Related
Lifestylewbfo.org

Canada opens its border to non-essential travelers, but it's complicated

Canada opened its border to American travelers early this morning — somewhat. The U.S. has not yet reciprocated and even some Canadian health experts speculate whether Ottawa has moved to quickly. The border opened at midnight to non-essential U.S. travelers. For the long line of cars and vans that backed...
Worldsimpleflying.com

India Wants Canada To Drop Its Flight Ban

The Indian High Commission in Canada has officially requested the federal government to drop its flight ban. Currently, travelers from India cannot fly directly to Canada since the country does not recognize testing in India. This has led travelers, including hundreds of students, to break their journey in third countries to get their test and fly onwards.
ImmigrationPosted by
Cleveland.com

Canadian border reopens (to some) Monday: Here’s what you need to know

CLEVELAND, Ohio – After 17 long months, Americans will finally be able to visit Canada again – some of us, anyway. If you’re desperate to feel the spray of Niagara Falls on your face, or simply want to say “Eh” to a long, lost friend in Toronto, mark Monday on your calendar – the day the 5,525-mile border between the U.S. and Canada finally reopens, at least partially.
Immigrationhawaiiarmyweekly.com

Looking to Obtain Citizenship in Canada? Here’s What to Know

In 2019, Canada welcomed 341,180 new permanent residents (PRs). Of that, close to 22% (74,586 individuals) originally had temporary residency status. All in all, the country’s 2019 PR admissions reflected a 6.3% increase from the previous year. This 2021, Canada aims to admit even more: at least 401,000 new PRs....
Public HealthShropshire Star

Canada warns of fourth wave of coronavirus by end of summer

The chief public health officer called for more people to get vaccinated. Canada’s chief public health officer said that the country could face a fourth wave of Covid-19, driven by the Delta variant, by the end of summer if restrictions are eased too quickly and before enough people have been vaccinated.
Lifestylejohnnyjet.com

The Canada/US Border Opens Soon But Are Americans Welcome?

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. On July 19, Canada announced that fully vaccinated Americans can enter on August 9, 2021. Here’s what you need to know. As most of you know, my wife...
Public HealthCourier News

Canada reopens its border for vaccinated US visitors

DERBY LINE, Vermont (AP) — Canada lifted its prohibition on Americans crossing the border to shop, vacation or visit on Monday while the United States is maintaining similar restrictions for Canadians, part of a bumpy return to normalcy from COVID-19 travel bans. U.S. citizens and legal residents must be both...
Public HealthTravelPulse

Canada Is Now Open – Here’s What You Need To Know

As of 12:01 a.m. Monday morning, Canada’s 5,525-mile border with the United States has finally reopened to Americans after 17 months of pandemic closure. Here’s what you need to know. Who Can Go?. Well, not everybody. Only fully vaccinated Americans may cross the border into Canada, so if you’re thinking...
TravelWDEZ 101.9 FM

U.S. eases COVID-19 travel advisory for Canada -State Department

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. State Department has lowered the COVID-19 travel advisory for Canada to “Level 2 Exercise Increased Caution”, according to a statement on Tuesday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also eased Canada’s travel recommendation rating to Level 2. Despite the change, the U.S. government shows...
U.S. Politicslyndentribune.com

Canada opens border to U.S. citizens

WHATCOM – After nearly 17 months of closures, the Canadian government opened the country’s border to fully vaccinated Americans on Aug. 9. According to a July 19 news release by the Public Health Agency of Canada, the border reopens to fully vaccinated travelers all around the world on Sept. 7. That news release can be seen in its entirety at https://travel.gc.ca/travel-covid.
EconomyBusiness Insider

The Government of Canada invests in small craft harbours in Thunder Bay

THUNDER BAY, ON, Aug. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Coastal communities across Canada are supported by small craft harbours that provide the commercial fishing industry with safe access to waterways. With approximately 45,000 Canadians employed in the fishing sector, the Government of Canada is making investments to renew its network of small craft harbours.
WorldPosted by
The Week

What the U.S. can learn from India's brutal Delta surge

The Delta variant of the COVID-19 coronavirus was identified in India in late 2020, and in March, "a catastrophic surge in coronavirus cases ripped through India, killing tens of thousands in a matter of weeks, before plunging just as sharply," The Washington Post reports. The sharp drop, instead of the predicted continued exponential rise, surprised public health officials, but the virus hasn't faded away or even dropped to pre-March numbers. In some parts of India, cases are on the rise again.
Public HealthLaist.com

Delta Is Surging. Here's What You Need To Know To Stay Safe

LAist relies on reader support, not paywalls. Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today. With the highly contagious delta variant surging ferociously, Americans are once again grappling with pandemic anxiety. The surge has prompted a flurry of new...
EnvironmentIola Register

Climate extremes hit world’s wealthier places

As the world staggers through another summer of extreme weather, experts are noticing something different: 2021’s onslaught is hitting harder and in places that have been spared global warming’s wrath in the past. Wealthy countries such as the United States, Canada, Germany and Belgium are joining poorer and more vulnerable...
Public HealthShropshire Star

US warns travellers against heading to the UK over ‘very high’ Covid cases

The UK was placed on the highest level of the United States travel guidance. American citizens have been warned against travel to the UK over spiralling coronavirus cases. The UK was placed on the highest level of the United States travel guidance – “Level 4: Very High” – on Monday, warning that even fully-vaccinated travellers could be at risk.

Comments / 0

Community Policy