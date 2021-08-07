Canada Opens Its Border on Monday. Here’s What US Hikers Need to Know.

On August 9, Canada will finally reopen its borders, allowing vaccinated travelers who are citizens or permanent residents of the United States to enter for the first time since the country put a Covid-motivated closure in place almost 16 months ago. For those who live along the world’s largest international border—not to mention hikers who have postponed trips over the past year—it’s a step towards normalcy. But if you’re planning on taking advantage of the newly-opening border, there are a few things you’ll need to know.