A Florida mayor has slammed governor Ron DeSantis as the “pied piper” of coronavirus for opposing pandemic health measures as cases across the state surge.Dan Gelber, the mayor of Miami Beach, appeared on CNN on Sunday and was asked by host Ryan Nobles where the city falls on the mandate of masks to prevent virus spread."We’re not allowed to have mask mandates right now," Mr Gelber replied. “The governor stopped allowing us to do it, then immediately we saw a surge across our county and state when he did that. So we’re in a very tough position."The mayor went...