Astros blow early lead, fall to Twins in extra innings

By Danielle Lerner
expressnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter struggling for nearly 11 innings to claim victory, the Astros were gifted one final chance on their final out. Jason Castro reached on an error by Twins first baseman Mitch Garver, who misplayed a ground ball off his glove, to breathe life into Minute Maid Park in the bottom of the 11th inning. Jose Altuve laid a bunt down the third-base line. Aledmys Diaz streaked home from third base. Altuve raced in the opposite direction. He was too late.

