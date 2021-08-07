Fresh from getting shot down by a TIE fighter over Tatooine, Griffin Jax took the mound for the Twins against the Astros Thursday night. He would impress. The scoring started in the 2nd, when Twins Legend Rob Refsnyder sparkplugged it up with a one out single. Miguel Sano and Willians Astudillo continued the #Pirahnas dance with singles of their own, with Refsnyder coming home for the first run on Astudillo’s. Trevor Larnach, that hipster, just had to be unique so he hit a double, bringing Sano in. Andrelton Simmons also didn’t single, instead hitting an RBI groundout, it was a personal decision, do not ask him about it. Then Jorge Polanco brought singles back, with an RBI single of his own.