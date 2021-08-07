Cancel
University of Minnesota Faculty Pushing for Mandatory COVID Vaccinations

By Hayley Tschetter
tennesseestar.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 500 University of Minnesota faculty, staff, students, and alumni signed a letter asking the university to mandate the COVID vaccine for the 2021 school year as cases continue to rise. According to WCCO, a statement released by The University of Minnesota chapter of the American Association of University Professors says that there is “broad frustration and deep anger among faculty at Twin Cities that has been building over the summer about the unsafe reopening policies put forward by the administration.”

