Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Senate Fails to Wrap Up Infrastructure Bill After Talks to Expedite Process Collapse

By Admin
tennesseestar.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSenate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer set up a critical vote on the bipartisan infrastructure bill Saturday after talks to expedite the process fell apart late Thursday. Both Republicans and Democrats engaged in marathon talks Thursday in a bid to vote on a package of amendments and to advance the sweeping public works package. Doing so, however, required approval from all 100 senators, and Tennessee Republican Sen. Bill Haggerty refused to go along even as his Republican colleagues urged him to do so.

tennesseestar.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Tennessee State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Chuck Schumer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Senate Democrats#Republicans#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Week

Schumer responds to concerns from Manchin, Sinema by promising $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill will be fully paid for

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) believes Democrats will "come together" to finalize and ultimately pass their sweeping $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill, despite concerns from key moderate Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.). Schumer on Wednesday confidently told reporters that senators "are going to all come together to...
Congress & CourtsCNET

Senate approves $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill: Here's what it means for you

After weeks of back-and-forth negotiations, the Senate on Tuesday pushed forward two key pieces of legislation, first approving a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill in the morning and then hours later adopting the blueprint for a $3.5 trillion budget. The proposed infrastructure legislation -- approved by the Senate on a 69-30 vote, with 19 Republicans voting in favor -- is the first piece of a one-two punch designed by President Joe Biden and bipartisan members of Congress to rebuild the nation's infrastructure and put the American people on better financial footing coming out of the pandemic.
Congress & Courtscounton2.com

Senators Graham, Scott split on Infrastructure Bill vote

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Senators Lindsey Graham (R) and Tim Scott (R) on Tuesday went separate ways on the vote for the Senate’s $1.2 Trillion Infrastructure Bill. Graham voted in favor of the bipartisan legislation, saying it “provides American infrastructure with a much-needed facelift.”. Graham highlighted the “record-high...
Congress & Courtsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

What’s next on infrastructure?

The Senate has approved an approximately $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill and the framework for a separate $3.5 trillion measure that Democrats plan to pass on their own. It has laid the groundwork for a busy, consequential fall in Washington. Where do things stand?. As the fight expands to the...
Congress & CourtsRoll Call Online

Senate OKs infrastructure bill; fate in House tied to bigger budget bill

Months of back-and-forth negotiations, squabbles over pay-fors and Zoom calls culminated in a long-expected, much-delayed Senate vote Tuesday to pass a sweeping bipartisan infrastructure package. The bill passed 69-30, a margin that demonstrated its popularity in the evenly divided chamber. All 50 Democrats voted for final passage, as did 19...
Congress & CourtsNewsChannel 36

Senate OKs $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package

WASHINGTON, D.C. - After months of intense debate, the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package has passed the U.S. Senate on Tuesday. The final vote was 69-30. Locally, in the Southern Tier, U.S. Sens. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) voted for the bill. In the Northern Tier, U.S. Sen. Bob Casey (D-Pa.) voted for the bill while U.S. Sen. Patrick J. Toomey (R-Pa.), who is not running for re-election in 2022, voted against the bill.

Comments / 0

Community Policy