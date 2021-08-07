Cancel
Wayne County, MI

Treasurer of ‘Nonpartisan’ Michigan Center for Election Law and Administration Verbally Attacked Wayne Co. GOP Election Officials Last November

By Bradley Vasoli
tennesseestar.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNed Staebler, the university administrator who notoriously spouted a furious tirade against two Wayne County Republican election officials in a public meeting last November, is also treasurer of an entity promoted by Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson (D) for “nonpartisan voter education.”. On November 17, 2020, Staebler, vice president...

tennesseestar.com

