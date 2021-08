RICHMOND – Virginia State Health Commissioner issued an Order of Public Health Emergency statewide requirement to wear masks in K-12 schools today, Aug. 12. To contain, control and prevent additional COVID-19 infections in schools and since children under the age of 12 are not yet eligible to receive any available vaccine, the Public Health Emergency Order to require universal masking in K-12 schools was issued for all students, staff and visitors. Individuals 2 years and older are required to wear masks when indoors at public and private K-12 schools in order to inhibit the spread of the virus.