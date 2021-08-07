Cancel
Economy

U.S. Economy Added Whopping 943,000 Jobs in July as Recovery Accelerates

By Admin
tennesseestar.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. economy reported an increase of 943,000 jobs in July and the unemployment rate fell to 5.4%, according to Department of Labor data released Friday. Total non-farm payroll employment increased by 850,000 in July, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics report, and the number of unemployed persons decreased to 8.7 million. Economists projected 845,000 Americans would be added to payrolls prior to Friday’s report, The Wall Street Journal reported.

