Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Commentary: School Board Elections and the Impact on Critical Race Theory in America

By RealClearWire
tennesseestar.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the last few months, the U.S. has engaged in intense discussion over “critical race theory.” As Americans have debated the impact of CRT, several states have banned CRT from the public school curriculum, while other states are using it as part of that curriculum. The debate over CRT’s merits or dangers has prompted ideological battles in school board elections. This article looks at the increased activism around school board elections and its broader ramifications.

tennesseestar.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Kansas State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
State
Virginia State
State
Connecticut State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Mcauliffe
Person
Gavin Newsom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Washington Dc#Election#Tea Party Movement#Pac#School Board Elections#Americans#Crt#The Tea Party#Republican#Board Of Education#Axios#Nbc News#Gop#The Today Show#Democrats#Right#Hgtv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
Related
Educationjacksonvillefreepress.com

The African American Policy Forum Is Teaching A 5-Day Course On Critical Race Theory

Written By Shannon Dawson – (Source NewsOne): Critical Race Theory has become a heated topic across the U.S. in the last year. Three states including Oklahoma, Tennessee and Idaho have officially banned the controversial curriculum from public schools. Why is it causing such a stir and what is Critical Race Theory (CRT) anyway? One summer school program is looking to dive deeper into the history of the academic movement.
ImmigrationVoice of America

What is Critical Race Theory?

Critical race theory (CRT) has become a controversial topic in the United States, as the country wrestles with race, immigration, civil rights and civil conflict. Some states have banned its teaching in classrooms. CRT maintains that racism is deeply embedded in U.S. policy, law and society, rather than purely individual...
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
CBS Denver

Colorado Springs School District Votes 3-2 To Oppose Critical Race Theory

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – School District 49‘s Board of Education voted 3-2 on Thursday night to approve a resolution opposing Critical Race Theory curriculum. Colorado Springs affiliate station KKTV reports the resolution was revised from an outright ban of CRT to a statement opposing the principles of the theory. Board President John Graham voted in favor of the resolution, along with Secretary Rick Van Wieren and Director Ivy Liu. Vice President Kevin Butcher and Treasure Dave Cruson voted against the resolution. The amended resolution states: The Board of Education for District 49 (hereafter known as D49) asserts that the United States is...
Montoursville, PAnorthcentralpa.com

Resolution opposing Critical Race Theory dies with Montoursville School Board non-vote

Montoursville, Pa. -- The concept of "Critical Race Theory" went undefined yet was highly contested during a nearly three-hour School Board meeting on Tuesday. Most notably, a resolution, dubbed the "Snell Resolution" after Board Member Ron Snell who introduced the document, was met with more overall support than opposition, yet still failed to pass during the meeting.
Educationtennesseestar.com

Loudoun County School Board Approves Transgender Policy

The Loudoun County School Board voted 7-2 to approve a transgender policy on Wednesday evening, in the second day of a two-part meeting. A public hearing was held Tuesday evening. On Wednesday, many board members emphasized the significant amount of time at the state and local level dedicated to developing the policy in response to Virginia law. Board member Jeff Morse spoke at length in opposition to the policy. He and member John Beatty voted against the policy and tried to pass a motion to send the policy back to committee for more consideration.
Minnesota Statetennesseestar.com

Proposed Minnesota Social Studies Curriculum Embraces Critical Race Theory

The proposed changes to Minnesota’s social studies curriculum would embrace Critical Race Theory (CRT). According to the Center for the American Experiment, “The CRT framework can be found throughout the second draft of the social studies standards.”. The Minnesota Department of Education’s Q&A says that CRT is not a part...
Educationtennesseestar.com

Commentary: School Choice Is Not Enough

If there is a public policy silver lining to this past year, it is the increased support for school choice. Most public schools went online during lockdowns and parents, dissatisfied with the results, sought out other solutions, including private schools, pods, charter schools, online learning, and homeschooling. The last more than doubled with 11.1 percent of households homeschooling, up from 5.4 percent the year before.
Traverse City, MITraverse City Record-Eagle

Debate over Critical Race Theory bleeding into public school libraries

TRAVERSE CITY — The resolution may have passed, but the controversy has not. Last week, the Traverse City Area Public Schools Board of Education trustees unanimously approved an equity statement after more than two months of crowded board rooms and hours upon hours of public comment either deriding or championing the district’s efforts toward equity and inclusion.
EducationPosted by
Reuters

Law school association: Banning critical race theory is censorship

Aug 4 - Laws that ban the teaching of critical race theory in schools are setting a “dangerous precedent” by turning the government into an arbiter of ideas, according to the nation’s largest organization of legal educators. The Association of American Law Schools (AALS) this week took the unusual step...
Educationabc27.com

Debate on Critical Race Theory continues heading into school year

(WHTM) — As the new school year approaches, COVID isn’t the only thing on many parents’ minds. There continues to be a big debate over what is called Critical Race Theory. It’s not a new concept and it focuses on the causes and symptoms of systematic racism. News delivered to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy