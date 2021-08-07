New Ohio Sen. Portman-Endorsed Infrastructure Amendment Could Hurt Cryptocurrency Industry

Not impressed: All the leading Republican candidates seeking to replace outgoing Sen. Rob Portman said Tuesday that they oppose the bipartisan $1 trillion infrastructure bill Portman championed and spent months negotiating. Per Andrew Tobias, most of the Republicans cited Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s plan to hold the bill until the Senate takes up a larger spending bill containing Democratic priorities. Only state Sen. Matt Dolan, who’s not officially in the race, said he would have voted for the bill. Former President Donald Trump had argued the bill would help Democrats in 2022 and 2024 and said it would be “very hard” for him to endorse anyone “foolish enough” to vote for it.