New Ohio Sen. Portman-Endorsed Infrastructure Amendment Could Hurt Cryptocurrency Industry

By Cooper Moran
tennesseestar.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA proposed amendment to the bipartisan infrastructure legislation, introduced by Senators Rob Portman (R-OH), Mark Warner (D-VA), and Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ), could dramatically harm the cryptocurrency industry, according to various officials. The measure would increase IRS reporting requirements for the cryptocurrency industry, a move that could potentially hurt American innovation.

tennesseestar.com

