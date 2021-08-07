New Ohio Sen. Portman-Endorsed Infrastructure Amendment Could Hurt Cryptocurrency Industry
A proposed amendment to the bipartisan infrastructure legislation, introduced by Senators Rob Portman (R-OH), Mark Warner (D-VA), and Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ), could dramatically harm the cryptocurrency industry, according to various officials. The measure would increase IRS reporting requirements for the cryptocurrency industry, a move that could potentially hurt American innovation.tennesseestar.com
