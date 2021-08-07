Cancel
Minnesota State

Sartell-St. Stephens Parents in Minnesota Retain Lawyers After Consulting Group Fails to Release Equity Audit

By Hayley Tschetter
tennesseestar.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSartell-St. Stephens parents and Kids Over Politics 748 have retained lawyers with the Upper Midwest Law Center after the consulting group hired by the school district failed to release the contents of the equity audit. As reported by The Minnesota Sun, the Sartell-St. Stephens School District came under fire after a fourth-grader said her teacher told her to never repeat equity survey questions to her parents. The questions reportedly were on topics regarding sexuality, gender, and race.

WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban press advance after capturing 2 major Afghan cities

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan’s rapidly-advancing Taliban insurgents entered a western provincial capital, an official said Friday, hours after they captured the country’s second and third largest cities in a lightning advance just weeks before America is set to end its longest war. The seizure of Kandahar and Herat marks...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court leaves intact Indiana University's vaccination requirement

The Supreme Court on Thursday left intact Indiana University's requirement that students be vaccinated against COVID-19 before attending classes this fall. The ruling was issued unilaterally by Justice Amy Coney Barrett , who handles emergency matters from Indiana, and came in response to a request earlier this month from eight Indiana students to block the requirement.

