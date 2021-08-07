Sartell-St. Stephens Parents in Minnesota Retain Lawyers After Consulting Group Fails to Release Equity Audit

Sartell-St. Stephens parents and Kids Over Politics 748 have retained lawyers with the Upper Midwest Law Center after the consulting group hired by the school district failed to release the contents of the equity audit. As reported by The Minnesota Sun, the Sartell-St. Stephens School District came under fire after a fourth-grader said her teacher told her to never repeat equity survey questions to her parents. The questions reportedly were on topics regarding sexuality, gender, and race.