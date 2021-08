MIAMI (CBSMiami) – In case you are wondering, according to the Florida constitution, Governor Ron DeSantis does have the power to override decisions made by local elected officials. The only ones that can override him are the courts and the court of public opinion at the ballot boxes. The governor has been clear and consistent on the mask issue, going against the wishes of some local governments, in this case, local school boards, many of whom want masks for students. “What we are seeing right now is state government imposing its will locally, locals are screaming, but there is nothing they can do...