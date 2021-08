LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville settled a lawsuit against former president James Ramsey and his chief of staff, Kathleeen Smith. In a release, U of L said the Board of Trustees and the University of Louisville Foundation approved terms agreed to in a mediation to settle the suit. As reported by WDRB News on Friday, the agreement reached in January was to accept $800,000 in insurance money for damages it once estimated at more than $80 million.