Why We Must Emphasize a Pastor’s Character Over His Skill

The general stereotype of the modern-day minister is radically false. The men who lead the 350,000 churches in America usually minister to a congregation that averages about 90 members, only a small percentage of churches are megachurches with thousands of members. They spend their weeks with more to do than they have time for. They long for more time to study and pray, while there seems to be a never-ending parade of demands on their time for other things to do, from visiting the sick, to counseling, to maintenance around the church building. Yes, many of these men wear multiple hats and do far more than what their written job description calls for, and certainly more than the biblical idea of their offices within the church. I’d like to share what every pastor needs, but won’t tell you. Fortunately, the Bible does.