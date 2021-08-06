Why We Must Emphasize a Pastor’s Character Over His Skill

Personal pronouns have been all the rage (and debate) in recent years. It’s amazing how important such short words are in our everyday speech and in our anthropology. That being said, personal pronouns are also some of the most important words to interpret when reading the Scriptures. One of my professors in seminary challenged the students to pay attention to pronouns, e.g., singular and plural; ‘I,’ ‘you;’ ‘we,’ ‘he, she, it,’ ‘they,’) Give careful consideration to what pronouns are being used in the text of Scripture. To pay attention to pronouns will help the reader better understanding the meaning of any given passage. Personal pronouns guide the interpretation of a passage, they inform us of the individual and communal nature of the Christian life, and they aid the minister in the preaching of God’s word. However, it is not always easy to discern the last two of these.
