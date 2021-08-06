The Good Homemaker Is Not Obsolete

My trip to South Carolina was a nightmare. Having arrived late at night only to find our hotel had been cancelled was like a bad dream. Sitting on a bench in the hotel pick-up area, perspiration poured down my face and gathered in my eyes and I could not tell if the stinging of the salt was from tears or sweat. Calling the telephone number on one of the vans, I finally secured a room for the night. Getting everything into the van was a challenge, and I regretted that my main source was revenue was a debit card, not cash. Having only a measly $5 bill deep in the ravines of my purse for a tip, the van driver who hauled us and all our luggage there did more than his fair share of the work. It was only when we were settled into our hotel room and the children were fast asleep that I was able to breathe a sigh of relief. My duties as “chaperone” on this ill-fated adventure were complete, and at 7 a.m. the next morning I flew home.