Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Donna Reed

The Good Homemaker Is Not Obsolete

By Denise McGill
delishably.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a baby boomer, Denise and millions of others are becoming senior citizens. She explores what it means to be over 60 today. I know the word homemaker has gotten a bad reputation. It elicits images of Donna Reed or June Cleaver (the mother on Leave It to Beaver) doing housework in high heels and pearls, never thinking of pursuing any kind of career outside the home. Or perhaps it more represents the image of being chained to the stove and never leaving the kitchen, barefoot and pregnant, and all the rest of the negative stereotypes that have floated around in the past century.

delishably.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plastic Waste#Thrift Store#Plastic Packaging#Elderly People#Homemaking
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donna Reed
Related
Interior DesignPalm Beach Daily News

Your Family Decorator: It's time to rethink that obsolete armoire; here are some creative new uses

Whatever happened to the armoire, that lovely piece of furniture designed for days gone by when rooms were not equipped with closets?. I love armoires in the French style — some with carved details and others with molding designs decorating each of the doors. By the 1980s, armoires had made the transition from their original purpose for storing clothing to being used as home-entertainment cabinets.
Morgan County, ALHartselle Enquirer

Good

Editor’s note: Few writers’ work resonates with me the way Sean Dietrich’s does. I was fortunate to meet him in person a few years ago, and even though he is not from Morgan County, the topics he writes about are topics I believe will resonate with our readers. He has made his columns available for publication to newspapers that are members of the Alabama Press Association. Here is one he shared this past weekend I enjoyed immensely. I hope you enjoy it, too.
Pittsburgh, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Coffee that tastes good and does good

Jordan Tomb is a musician and visual artist who grew up wanting to make music videos. And for a while, that’s exactly what the Indiana, Pa., native did at AltarTV and Deeplocal after earning his degree in videography and film at the Art Institute of Pittsburgh in 2012. Over the...
Lifestylejohnstonsunrise.net

Good & bad adventures ... but mostly good

My trip to South Carolina was a nightmare. Having arrived late at night only to find our hotel had been cancelled was like a bad dream. Sitting on a bench in the hotel pick-up area, perspiration poured down my face and gathered in my eyes and I could not tell if the stinging of the salt was from tears or sweat. Calling the telephone number on one of the vans, I finally secured a room for the night. Getting everything into the van was a challenge, and I regretted that my main source was revenue was a debit card, not cash. Having only a measly $5 bill deep in the ravines of my purse for a tip, the van driver who hauled us and all our luggage there did more than his fair share of the work. It was only when we were settled into our hotel room and the children were fast asleep that I was able to breathe a sigh of relief. My duties as “chaperone” on this ill-fated adventure were complete, and at 7 a.m. the next morning I flew home.
Food & Drinksriver1037.com

Good News: Root Beer, Mudslides, and Good Deeds

Here are a few more good news stories making the rounds. 1. This Friday is National Root Beer Float Day, and A&W restaurants will be giving them away for FREE. They’re raising money for the charity Disabled American Veterans. So all they ask is you consider donating while you’re there.
Recipesdelishably.com

Two-Ingredient Spam Lumpia

I am a chef who loves to cook, write recipes, and grow my own ingredients. Spam (which stands for "specially processed American meat") is one of the most popular canned meat products available worldwide. In Hawaii, Spam has been a beloved household staple for decades. Their love for this meat product has resulted in a wide range of recipes that incorporate this ingredient. So for this recipe, let's make a two-ingredient spam lumpia. It's very easy to make and so affordable, too.
Simi Valley, CAsimivalleyacorn.com

CULTIVATING GOODNESS

When Kathryn McKee picked up a few sweet potato sprouts at the Simi Valley Street Fair four years ago, she unknowingly planted a seed that would turn into a full-on giving garden. The Simi Valley resident said she was inspired by Robbie Hidalgo and leaders at Simi at the Garden,...
Recipesdelishably.com

Traditional Southern Chess Pie Plus 5 Variations

Jo loves to cook and has been doing so for family and friends for many years. She enjoys sharing her family recipes with others. According to some sources, chess pie was brought to the United States from England. It was found in recipe sources from several American states, but today is associated with the American South.
Lifestylevisitmccurtaincounty.com

The Good Life

The Good Life – 2 Bedroom, Accommodates up to 6 Guests, Hot Tub, Pet Friendly. Located in the Lost Creek development, this unique 2 bedroom custom build has amenities to make your stay in the Broken Bow area unforgettable. The floor plan is open and spacious allowing for many hours of entertainment inside and outside the cabin.

Comments / 0

Community Policy